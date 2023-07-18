SAD! 10 Television celebrities whose marriage hit the rocks and ended up in divorce

There are many actresses who went on to find love once again in their lives while some of them are still single.
SAD! 10 Television celebrities whose marriage hit the rocks and ended up in divorce

MUMBAI :Breakups, linkups, patchups, marriage and separation are a part and parcel of life.

While no one talks about these things when a commoner experiences all this but celebrities immediately grab attention for it as they are always in the public eye.

Fans are always curious to know everything that happens in the lives of their favourite celebrities.

We have seen how many actors are quite vocal about their personal lives while some prefer not to talk about it.
There are several actresses in the television world who have gone through not so good experiences when it comes to marriage.
Many actresses went on to separate from their life partners.

While some moved on and married someone else, some of them are still single and living their lives independently.

So, let's take a look:

1. Shweta Tiwari

The actress' personal life was more in the news than her professional life. Shweta had a turbulent marriage with Raja Choudhary which ultimately ended in divorce. Then she married Abhinav Kohli which also didn't last. Shweta is single-handedly parenting two kids.

2. Dipika Kakar

The actress was married to Ronak Samson. However, the duo got separated. Later, Dipika and her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and went on to get married. Dipika is leading a happy life with Shoaib. The duo was recently blessed with a baby boy.

3. Sneha Wagh

Sneha's luck also didn't favour her and both her marriages ended up in divorce. She was married to Avishkar Darwhekar in 2007 but later divorced and again she married with Anurag Solanki in 2015 but again divorced in 2016.

4. Rashami Desai

The actress who married her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu was living a happy life. However, soon their marriage hit rocks and the duo ended up getting divorced.

5. Chahat Khanna

Just like Shweta Tiwari, Chahat also faced two failed marriages. The actress is blessed with two daughters and is raising them single-handedly.

6. Barkha Bist

Barkha married her co-star Indraneil Sengupta. While everything was working well, soon rumours of their separation started surfacing on social media. Later, it was revealed that Barkha and Indraneil's marriage has ended.

7.Charu Asopa

Charu and Rajeev Sen's marriage was always in the news for bad reasons. The duo were facing issues ever since they got married. After being on and off in their married life, the couple separated officially this year.

8. Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet and Shaalen Malhotra's separation was quite rough. The couple got separated several years ago. While Shaleen is still single, Dalljiet recently settled down with Kenya-based NRI Nikhil Patel.

9. Juhi Parmar

Juhi was married to actor Sachin Shroff. However, after a few years of marriage, the couple got separated. While Juhi is single and raising her daughter all by herself,Sachin got married a few months ago.


10. Kamya Panjabi

The popular actress of the TV industry also had a bitter memory from her first marriage. Kamya was married to Bunty Negi for a decade and the couple had a daughter together. Later, Kamya separated from Bunty and settled with a Delhi-based doctor Shalabh Dang in the year 2020. Shalabh also had a son from his previous marriage. The couple is now raising two kids together.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of Dipika Kakar's pregnancy journey

 

 



