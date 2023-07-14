Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy journey

Shoaib Ibrahim is a known actor of television and recently he has embraced fatherhood. The actor took on to social media and shared the pregnancy journey of his wife Dipika Kakar.
MUMBAI:  Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”.

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib Ibrahim is enjoying the best phase of his life as on the 21st of June, 2023, Dipika Kakar and he were blessed with a baby boy.

The actor announced the good news to the fans and well–wishers on social media, where he revealed that the baby is premature, requesting everyone to keep them in their prayers.

Shoaib and Dipika finally returned back home with their little one on the 10th of July 2023 and they thanked all their fans and well–wishers.

The actor took on to social media and shared the pregnancy journey of his wife Dipika Kakar.

In the video, one can see how Dipika’s water back broke, to how she was admitted to the hospital for her delivery to the birth of their child in the labour room.

To how they brought their little one home and the family's reaction was priceless and how his dad broke down when he held his grandson for the first time.

The video is filled with so much love it will bring a big smile to one’s face.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika are in their best phase of life and we wish them all the happiness and love as they embrace this journey of parenthood.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

