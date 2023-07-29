SAD! 8 On-screen jodis who died a tragic death in their shows

MUMBAI :Our television industry has witnessed many popular shows over the years.

Currently, shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more are entertaining the viewers.

These are some of the long-running shows on small screens.

Well, with time, these shows have witnessed several leaps and new characters are introduced to take the story forward.

But one thing that was shown extremely common in these shows was how the leads made an exit from the show.

As the leads welcomed new generation, they made an exit.

These on-screen jodis' exits were very much sad and tragic for the viewers.

All these jodis were shown dead but in a very tragic way.

So, let's take a look at TV jodis who died a tragic death in their shows:

1. Sai and Virat - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The popular couple fondly known as SaiRat met with a tragic end in the show before the leap. Sai and Virat died together in the show due to a bomb blast.

2. Gautam and Dhara - Pandya Store

The couple was fondly known as Gaura. The show also witnessed a leap recently and it was shown that Gautam and Dhara died during an earthquake.

Not just Gautam and Dhara but also the rest of the couples of Pandya Store, including Shiva-Raavi, Dev-Rishita, Krish-Prerna also died in the same way.

3. Abhi and Pragya - Kumkum Bhagya

The duo was fondly called Abhigya by the fans. After ruling the screens for several years, Abhi and Pragya faced death together in the show as they made an exit leaving the fans sad.

4. Sarab and Meher - Chhoti Sardarrni

The duo became a hit jodi of the small screens. Sarab and Meher's love story ended in a very tragic way in the show after they meet with an accident.

5. Fateh and Tejo - Udaariyaan

Popularly known as Fatejo by the fans, the duo met with an accident on-screen as they made an exit from this popular show.

6. Kartik and Naira - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Fans still remember them as Kaira. It's been a long time since the couple made an exit from the show but fans dearly miss them. Kartik and Naira also met with a deadly accident in the show.

7. Imlie and Aryan - Imlie

Our favourite Aryalie won several hearts with their stellar performance in the show. Imlie and Aryan were also shown dead in the show as they made an exit to welcome the new star cast.

8. Ram and Priya - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Ram and Priya who were fondly referred as Raya were one of the most favourite jodis. While the couple did not meet with a tragic end but their death was shown quite emotional in the show.

Which jodi do you miss the most? Tell us in the comments.

