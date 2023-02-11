SAD! Actors who will no more be seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after leap

MUMBAI: The much-awaited fourth generation leap of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will premiere in a week's time.

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are all set to be seen as the leads.

The actress will be playing the role of Abhira while he will be seen as Armaan.

As the show's storyline will progress, we will see new actors joining the show and the old ones leaving.

So, let's take a look at actors who will exit from YRKKH after the leap:

Pranali Rathod

She played the role of Akshara and after the leap, her character will be exiting from the show.

Harshad Chopda

The handsome hunk played the character of Abhimanyu and he was loved for it. However, Harshad will also be making an exit after the leap.

Karishma Sawant

She played the role of Aarohi and became a household name for the same. Karishma's character has ended in the show days before it takes another generation leap.

Swati Chitnis

The actress played the role of Aarohi and Akshara's great grandmother in the show. However, the veteran diva is all set to make an exit after the generation leap.

Sambhavi Singh

Sambhavi played Kairav's wife and her role was appreciated in the show. However, post the leap, Sambhavi won't be seen in the show.

Mayank Arora

The actor played the role of Kairav in the show and he won't be seen after the leap.

Well, there are many actors from the show's previous generation who are likely to be a part of the upcoming leap.

Only time will tell, who has left and who will stay.

