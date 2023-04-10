SAD! Ahead of Sagar Parekh aka Samar's exit, 8 actors who are no more a part of Star Plus' Anupamaa

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has witnessed several new entries and exits in the span of three years. The show is now gearing up for another big exit of Sagar Parekh's character.
MUMBAI: Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it hit the small screens.

The drama series has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers leaving them hooked to the screens. 

Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular role of Anupama has become a household name for her character and she has done a remarkable job.

Apart from Rupali, Rajan Shahi has roped in some of the finest actors to play pivotal roles. 

Anupamaa is successfully running on small screens for three years and the viewers have seen several entries and exits from the show. 

But there are many actors who are no more a part of the show for various reasons.

Well, the show is now gearing up for another exit which will leave the viewers heartbroken. 

We all know Sagar Parekh replaced Paras Kalnawat to play the role of Samar in the show. 

In no time, Sagar managed to win everyone's heart with his amazing performance. 

And now, as the show prepares for the exit of Samar's character in the most tragic way, let's take a look at the actors who are no more a part of Anupamaa.

1. Tassnim Sheikh 

She played the role of Rakhi Dave in the popular drama series. While Tassnim's character was quite important in the show for a very long time, as the story progressed, the actress' role was shown a smooth exit. 

2. Shekhar Shukla 

He played the role of 'Mamaji' in the show and his character was truly loved by one and all. However, with time, Shekhar's character made an exit.

3. Aneri Vajani 

She entered the show as Anuj's sister Mukku. While Aneri's character was loved by the fans, with time, the actress' character was shown flying back to the US and she never returned to the Kapadia house. 

4. Deepak Gheewala 

He played the role of GK in the show and was one happy-go-lucky person in the Kapadia family. However, the makers made a smooth exit of the veteran star. 

5. Anagha Bhosale 

She played Samar's love interest Nandini in the show. Anagha was loved for her performance and she became a household name for the same. However, after being in the show for several months Anagha quit showbiz world and opted for spirituality. 

6. Alma Hussein 

She had entered the show last year in a very pivotal role. Alma played the character of Sara Kapadia in the show. While the viewers thought that Alma's character would be extremely prominent, that didn't happen. Her screen space was totally reduced and then her character was sent to the US which marked her exit from the show. 

7. Paras Kalnawat 

The viewers dearly miss Paras after his sudden exit from Anupamaa. The actor portrayed the role of Samar Shah in the show. Paras was accused of choosing a show on rival channel without any prior notice to the makers which is why he was immediately terminated.

8. Jasveer Kaur 

She was shown as Anupama and Anuj's best friend. Jasvir had a pivotal role to play in Anupama and Anuj's life. However, her character is no more seen in the show which makes it clear that she has made an exit.

Who do you miss the most on the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 15:21

