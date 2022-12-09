Sad! Gauahar Khan remembers Siddharth Shukla and shares an old clip from Bigg Boss

Gauahar rose to popularity when she entered the Bigg Boss season 7 and she went on to become the winner of the show. And she often goes back as a guest on the newest seasons of the show. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 19:49
Sad! Gauahar Khan remembers Siddharth Shukla and shares an old clip from Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment space right now. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She appeared in multiple films thereafter. Gauahar rose to popularity when she entered the Bigg Boss season 7 and she went on to become the winner of the show. 

Since then she has gone to do many fantastic series and movies, Parchhayee, Taandav, Bestseller, and Salt City, and now Gauahar will be seen playing the role of a tough cop who will uncover the truth of the medical exam scam in India.

ALSO READ: 

Aww! SidNazz fans get emotional seeing them in Bigg Boss 16 teaser

Gauahar is very active on social media and often takes to the site, to share her sneak peeks into new work and thoughts, and even re-share fan edits. Well, her latest post on her Instagram story is making the late Siddharth Shukla’s fans really emotional. She shared a clip from when she and Siddarth were on Bigg Boss 14 together and they were sharing things about their life. 

Initially, Siddharth and Gauahar didn't get along but slowly and steadily they built a friendship. Gauahar had even visited Siddharth’s family when the actor passed away suddenly. And she often speaks highly of the late actor even now.

She took to Instagram stories to share a clip of her and Siddharth and wrote, “Him”  with broken heart emojis. Take a look at the post here: 

Gauahar and Siddharth’s bonding was definitely a sweet surprise. 

Siddharth is often remembered and not one day goes by that his fans don’t miss him. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Exclusive! 'I have never been bothered by what my screen time would be, as long as it's something impactful', Gauahar Khan Selecting her Roles


 

Gauahar Khan Gauhar Khan Siddharth Shukla SidNaaz Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 16 Colors Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 19:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva : Audience verdict! “The movie isn’t successful until it earns close to the budget of the film which is 410 crores,” say Netizens
MUMBAI:Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back,...
Imlie : OH NO! Chenni would finally tell the truth to Aryan; he regrets marrying Malini
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Anupama: Big Twist! Anupama to confront Sanjana in front of Toshu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: OMG! Shani dev's wakra drishti on Bal Ganesh angers Maa Parvati
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Disheartening! Take a look at these actresses who confessed of being betrayed in love
MUMBAI: From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma, Anusha Dandekar, Sana Khan and other actresses who...
Maddam Sir: Upcoming Drama! Haseena and Santosh track the kidnapper
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Recent Stories
shiva
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva : Audience verdict! “The movie isn’t successful until it earns close to the budget of the film which is 410 crores,” say Netizens
Latest Video