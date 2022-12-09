Sad! Gauahar Khan remembers Siddharth Shukla and shares an old clip from Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment space right now. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She appeared in multiple films thereafter. Gauahar rose to popularity when she entered the Bigg Boss season 7 and she went on to become the winner of the show.

Since then she has gone to do many fantastic series and movies, Parchhayee, Taandav, Bestseller, and Salt City, and now Gauahar will be seen playing the role of a tough cop who will uncover the truth of the medical exam scam in India.

Gauahar is very active on social media and often takes to the site, to share her sneak peeks into new work and thoughts, and even re-share fan edits. Well, her latest post on her Instagram story is making the late Siddharth Shukla’s fans really emotional. She shared a clip from when she and Siddarth were on Bigg Boss 14 together and they were sharing things about their life.

Initially, Siddharth and Gauahar didn't get along but slowly and steadily they built a friendship. Gauahar had even visited Siddharth’s family when the actor passed away suddenly. And she often speaks highly of the late actor even now.

She took to Instagram stories to share a clip of her and Siddharth and wrote, “Him” with broken heart emojis. Take a look at the post here:

Gauahar and Siddharth’s bonding was definitely a sweet surprise.

Siddharth is often remembered and not one day goes by that his fans don’t miss him.

