SAD! Have Surbhi Jyoti, Dipika Kakar, Karishma Tanna, and these actresses QUIT television?

MUMBAI : The television industry has seen a lot of talented actors and actresses who have made their mark in the industry.

A lot of actors are known for their successful stints in various TV shows.

We have also seen these celebrities exploring various kinds of roles in their long career span.

However, with the rise in the demand for content and various platforms, actors and actresses are shifting their base to OTT and films.

A lot of actors and actresses have been missing from small screens for a very long time.

Their diehard fans are eagerly waiting to see them back on screen.

Some also feel that they have permanently quit the TV industry.

So, let's take a look at actors and actresses who have been away from TV for a very long time:

1. Surbhi Jyoti

Her last stint was in Naagin season 3 opposite Pearl V Puri. Post that, Surbhi was never seen a TV show. The fans are waiting to see if she will ever be back on TV or not.

2. Dipika Kakar

The actress was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. The series ended in March 2020 and it's been two years since she has not signed any show.

3. Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib has also been away from the small screens just like his wife Dipika. The actor is doing music videos and busy with vlogging. Shoaib has also not signed any TV show yet.

4. Karishma Tanna

The beautiful diva has been a part of several shows. However, Karishma has kept herself away from TV shows for a very long time now.

5. Rhea Sharma

The actress was last seen in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Post the show went off-air, Rhea has not made a comeback on TV.

6. Mahhi Vij

She was last seen in the show Laal Ishq for an episodic in 2018. Since then, Mahhi has not starred in any TV shows.

Apart from these actors, many celebrities like Gurmeet Choudhary, Drashti Dhami, Asha Negi, and many more have never returned to TV for several years.

Do you miss seeing them on-screen? Tell us in the comments.

