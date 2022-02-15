SAD! He was not touching me or kissing me in front of the media, only I was kissing him: Rakhi Sawant on parting ways with husband Ritesh

MUMBAI : Incidentally, people have always felt that Rakhi Sawant has been faking a marriage. Even after Ritesh entered the BB house with her, there were rumours that it wasn't real.

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant PARTS WAYS with husband Ritesh, says, "It's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.")

She put out a sad post yesterday on her social media saying her husband Ritesh Singh had left her. She admitted that her marriage with him which took place on July 28, 2019 is illegal. "My marriage with him is not legal because he didn’t divorce his first wife."

In an interview, she said, “On one hand, I am happy that he got in. This made people understand that a certain Ritesh whom I was saying I had married, exists. On the other hand, a lot of things about him came out in the open. Yes, but I didn't know his wife's strong stance until I came out of 'Bigg Boss 15' and read her interviews.

Honestly, I don't know who has harassed whom- did she harass him or did he harass her? Strange, indeed. But now if he divorces his first wife and comes back to me, he needs to buy a house and a car of his own. And, I have categorically told him that.”

When asked did she feel after 'Bigg Boss 15' that he will leave her?

She said, “Hmmm... yes. I felt he was staying in my house only to be at the Grand Finale. 'Bigg Boss' ke contract mein hain that 'you have to pay Rs 2 crore if you don't attend the Grand Finale'.

Besides, he was not touching me or kissing me in front of the media. Only I was kissing him. He is a shy person, lekin un baton se zarror jyaada lagne laga tha.”

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant PARTS WAYS with husband Ritesh, says, "It's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately.")

CREDIT: TOI