Sad! Last Photo of Late Actor Dinesh Phadnis with CID Co-Stars Leaves Fans Emotional

The television industry is mourning the loss of actor Dinesh Phadnis, known for his role as Fredericks in Sony TV's iconic show CID, which ruled Indian television for nearly two decades.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 19:55
Dinesh

MUMBAI: Sony TV's iconic crime investigative drama CID featured Dinesh Phadnis as Fredericks, Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty as Daya, and Aditya Srivastav as Abhijeet.

Dinesh Phadnis passed away, leaving fans emotional and reflecting on his impactful performance in CID. A poignant moment has surfaced on social media, showcasing Dinesh's last photo with his CID co-stars. The picture, shared by Dinesh in October, features him alongside Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Narendra Gupta (Dr. Salunkhe), Manav Gohil (Inspector Daksh), and Ajay Nagrath (Sub-Inspector Pankaj). The caption reads, "I am the power," adding to the sentimental value of the image.

Also Read: R.I.P. CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away, Co-star Shraddha Musale confirms

Confirming Dinesh's demise, CID co-star Dayanand Shetty stated, "Yes, it's true he is no more. It happened around 12:08 am. I am at his residence right now. His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium. Almost everyone from CID is present right now."

CID, which aired from 1998 to November 2018, marked a significant chapter in Dinesh Phadnis' career. Apart from CID, he also made cameo appearances in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and appeared in movies like Sarfarosh and Super 30. The fans are expressing their condolences and remembering Fredericks, played by Dinesh Phadnis, with heartfelt messages. Rest in peace.

Also Read: The team of CID is big and lovely, says Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredricks

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: FilmiBeat

TV news CID Daya Dinesh Phadnis Dayanand Shetty Fredericks rest in peace Aditya Srivastav ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 19:55

