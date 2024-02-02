Sad! Lock Upp Season 1 host Kangana Ranaut mourns the death of Poonam Pandey says “This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is catastrophe”

MUMBAI : This morning the entertainment industry woke up with shocking news of internet sensational star Poonam Pandey’s death after a long battle with Cancer.

At first the fans thought it was a prank or her social media was hacked but then her manager confirmed the news and released a statement owing to her passing away.

The actress passed away in her hometown and she was just seen a few days ago at an event and hence the news is difficult to digest.

The actress got a lot of fame after she participated in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp Season one where she was one of the finalists of the show.

She was also offered Bigg Boss a number of times but for some reason things didn’t work and hence she couldn’t be part of the show.

ALSO READ : RIP! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey dies of Cervical cancer at 32

Kangana Ranaut who was the host of Lock Upp Season 1 where Late Poonam Pandey was the contestant on the show.

She took to social media and captioned it saying “This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is catastrophe! Om Shanti Om”

Her manager released a statement which read “"Poonam Pandey was not only a luminary in the film industry, but she was also a beacon of strength and resilience.”

Speaking to Hauterrfly, the actress’ manager said, “Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable.

As we come to terms with the tragic loss, her passing compels us all to recognize the critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like Cervical Cancer.

Poonam Pandey has been a multifaceted personality, known not only for her work in the entertainment industry but also for her vibrant presence on social media platforms. Her journey as a model and actress captivated audiences, showcasing her talent and charisma on screen. Her philanthropic endeavors have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many”

Team TellyChakkar offers heartfelt Condolences to her family and friends.

R.I.P Poonam Pandey!

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : Poonam Pandey Demise: Shocking! Actress was seen just 2 days before at an event looking hail and hearty