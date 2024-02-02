SAD! Muanwar Faququi, Shradul Pandit, KaranVir Bhora, Aly Goni, Shivam Sharma, Ali Merchant, Azma Fallah , Akansha Puri, mourn the death of Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Poonam Pandey

MUMBAI : This morning the entertainment industry woke up with shocking news of internet sensational star Poonam Pandey’s death after a long battle with Cancer.

At first the fans thought it was a prank or her social media was hacked but then her manager confirmed the news and released a statement owing to her passing away.

The actress passed away in her hometown and she was just seen a few days ago at an event and hence the news is difficult to digest.

The actress got a lot of fame after she participated in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp Season one where she was one of the finalists of the show.

She was also offered Bigg Boss a number of times but for some reason things didn’t work and hence she couldn’t be part of the show.

Her manager released a statement which read “"Poonam Pandey was not only a luminary in the film industry, but she was also a beacon of strength and resilience.”

Speaking to Hauterrfly, the actress’ manager said, “Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable.

As we come to terms with the tragic loss, her passing compels us all to recognize the critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like Cervical Cancer.

Poonam Pandey has been a multifaceted personality, known not only for her work in the entertainment industry but also for her vibrant presence on social media platforms. Her journey as a model and actress captivated audiences, showcasing her talent and charisma on screen. Her philanthropic endeavors have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many”

Now her close friends from the industry and her Lock Upp Co – contestant took on to social media and expressed their disbelief to the news.

Munawar Faruqui who won Bigg Boss Season 17 was also a winner of Lock Upp Season 1 was good friends with Poonam he also took on to social media and expressed his shock where he said Shocking! Can’t process the news. Poonam was a great human being. Sad

Karanvir Bohra who was locked with Poonam on the show Lock Upp tweeted saying “I am still in disbelief, I pray this news is not true.

Aly Goni with whom Poonam had a good friendship with tweeted saying “Rest in peace poonam”

Shivam Sharma who was close to Poonam Pandey in the reality show Lock Upp Season shared a video of the good moments between the two from the show and said how much he would miss her and when he meets her on the other side they would party together.





Shardul Pandit who shared a close bond with the actress said that he won’t say RIP but will say Happy Journey and said that she deserved a better place where people would understand her.





Ali Merchant who was her co – contestant in the show also took to social media and said that he is shocked with the news and he wonders why she didn’t tell her friends that she was going through so much. Still can't believe that she is no longer with us.

Akansha Puri who was good friends with Poonam shared a photo and captioned it saying that she was the one who told her how to love herself before loving someone else and how beautiful she is and it's very shocking for her to digest the news.

Azma Fallah who was a co – contestant in Lock Upp also shared her disbelief to the news she shared a photo from the show and captioned it saying I cannot process the news and cannot write anything and her soul was full of love and now she is resting in the arms of heaven.

Well, there is no doubt that her death as shocked the industry and her closed ones are wondering if she was going through so much why she didn’t share and kept the pain all inside.

R.I.P Poonam Pandey!

