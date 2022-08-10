Sad! Rupali Ganguly loses two of her co – actors; she was close to them

The television industry is in a shock as two very talented actors have passed away. Both the actors were close to Rupali Ganguly as they worked with her in her two popular and successful shows, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 2 and Anupamaa.
MUMBAI :Since last night, the television industry has woken up to the shocking news of two television actors passing away.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away last night as she met with an accident and today morning, and Anupama fame actor Nitesh Pandey passed away due to a massive heart attack early in the morning. Both their last rites will reportedly take place today.

Both the actors were close to Rupali Ganguly as they have worked with her on both her big shows.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya worked with Rupali in the serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 2 where she essayed the character of Jasmine.
Rupali shared her condolences to the actress's family and shared a photo on social media and said that she was gone too soon.

Late actress Vaibhavi passed away in an accident where she was travelling with her fiancé and the car lost control.

On the other hand, Nitesh worked with Rupali in Anupama where he was Anuj’s friend and the actress had shared a few posts on their bond on social media.

The actor passed away due to a heart attack and he was found dead in his hotel room and the news has sent shockwaves across the television industry.

Rupali shared a great friendship with both of them and this news must have left her in shock.

Condolences to the family from TellyChakkar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar
