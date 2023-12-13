Sad! Sara Khan announces her break up with boyfriend Shantanu Raje says “Have parted amicably”

Sara Khan is a well known actress of television and now she took to social media and revealed her break up with long time boyfriend Shantanu Raje.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 19:44
Sara Khan,Ali Merchant, Ram Milayi Jodi, Bay Khudi, Bahgya Lakshmi, Kawach, Spy Bahu,Bigg Boss,TV news,Sasural Simar Ka,TellyCha

MUMBAI: Sara Khan is a very prominent actor who is very popular for her role in many popular TV shows. She is recently gaining prominence for her negative roles.

Sara began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the Star Plus drama, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, in which she played the character of Sadhna. She went on to star in a number of series, including Dil Boley Oberoi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa, and Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She also appeared in M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Tujh Se Hee Raabta, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, among others.

Sara was last seen in the show Spy Bahu, and much recently, she entered the show ‘Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein 2’.

The actress was also seen in a pivotal role in Hamari Adhuri Kahani which starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.

ALSO READ :Sara Khan says, “I was almost signed as a parallel lead in Hamari Adhuri Kahani, but my entire role was chopped off” – Exclusive

The actress has always been vocal about her love for her life and has always spoken about it.

The actress was dating Shantanu Raje who is a pilot and a social media influencer and they were in a strong relationship and dated for almost four years.

Sara took to social media and announced her break up with her current boyfriend Shantanu Raje and revealed that they have mutually decided to part ways.

The actress said “In the light of mutual understanding, my partner and I have chosen to part ways and progress individually in our respective lives. We hold great admiration for each other and we request that our privacy be revered. Thank you for your understanding”

Well, the actress had given an interview that this year she was going to settle down with the love of her life but it seems like things didn’t work in their favour.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive

Sara Khan Ali Merchant Ram Milayi Jodi Bay Khudi Bahgya Lakshmi Kawach Spy Bahu Bigg Boss TV news Sasural Simar Ka Shantanu Raje TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 19:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Giorgia Andriani opens up on whether Malaika Arora was the reason for Arbaaz Khan Breakup
MUMBAI: In a recent talk with an entertainment portal, Giorgia Andriani shared insights into her split with Arbaaz Khan...
What! Trouble in Paradise? Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's break up news surfaces on social media
MUMBAI: The love story between Pavitra and Eijaz blossomed on the sets of the reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2020. Amidst...
Exclusive! “I screamed sitting at home on the phone” – Manjari Fadnnis on how she took the accident scene in the first part of The Freelancer
MUMBAI: ‘The Freelancer’ starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Anupam Kher is about an extraction mission where...
Exclusive! “I had to undo everything that I’ve done as an actor till date…” – John Kokken on his preparation for his character in The Freelancer – The Conclusion
MUMBAI: ‘The Freelancer’ starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi and Anupam Kher is about an extraction mission where a...
Must Read! Kajol's Stance on Intense Scenes: Actress Opens Up About Uncomfortable Choices
MUMBAI: Renowned actress Kajol, known for her versatile performances spanning over three decades, recently shared her...
Must Read! Here’s the list of Hindi movies which were most searched on Google this year, check it out
MUMBAI: This year has been an amazing one, be it theatrical releases or OTT releases. The audiences have been...
Recent Stories
Giorgia
Must Read! Giorgia Andriani opens up on whether Malaika Arora was the reason for Arbaaz Khan Breakup
Latest Video
Related Stories
Eijaz
What! Trouble in Paradise? Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's break up news surfaces on social media
Sara
OMG! Check out all the relationships Sara Khan has been a part of
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of this season, defeats Mannara Chopra
Kapil
Kya Baat Hai! Netizens reveal what they except from The Kapil Sharma Show that will stream on Netflix in a couple of weeks
Bhavika
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare
1
Kundali Bhagya’s on-screen sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih’s Swiss Diaries are sure to give you wanderlust!