SAD! Television couples who went through a bitter separation

1. Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra

They were a perfect couple who had always been jolly on social media and even during their public appearances. However, last year, Karan and Nisha had an ugly separation where the latter imposed allegations on the former for cheating on her and domestic violence. Their ugly separation was all out in public.

2. Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly

The duo tied the knot on national television. Rahul chose Dimpy as his life partner during his Swayamvar. After a few years of their marriage, problems started cropping up between the duo. Dimpy accused Rahul of domestic violence in public while addressing the media. Later, the duo parted ways.

3. Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu

They fell in love on the sets of Uttaran and decided to get married after a few years of dating. However, Rashami and Nandish faced issues in their marriage on and off. But finally, the duo decided to separate.

4. Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Shweta and Raja got married at a very young age. However, the actress later accused Raja of domestic violence and decided to get herself out of this toxic marriage.

5. Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli

Years after parting ways from Raja, Shweta once again found love in Abhinav. The duo got married in a lavish ceremony. But Shweta once again faced the same issue with Abhinav as well and filed for a divorce. She has a baby boy with Abhinav while a girl with Raja.

6. Karan Singh Grover and Shraddha Nigam

The handsome hunk's marriage with Shraddha only last for 8 months after he was caught cheating on her. The duo decided to part ways.

7. Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget

Karan and Jennifer were one of the most adored couples in the TV world. The duo had a great marriage for two years but the news of their separation came as a huge shocker. It was also reported that Jennifer apparently slapped Karan when she found out about his infidelity.

Apart from these couples, a lot of celebrity couples like Chahat Khanna and Kanan Malhotra, Ali Merchant and Ssara Khan, Charu Asopa and Neeraj Malviya, Daljiet Kaur and Shaalin Bhanot, and many more couples' separation were not a great one.

