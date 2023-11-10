Sad! Thapki Pyaar Ki Actress Jigyasa Singh loses her grandparent; shares the heartbreaking news! Read the full news here!

She was also recently in the news because of fake news of her death going around, the actress had to come out and rubbish the rumors with a hilarious take.
Jigyasa Singh

MUMBAI : Actress Jigyasa Singh rose to fame with the show Thapki Pyaar ki and returned for a season 2 but left the show midway due to creative reasons. The actress has been beloved in the TV industry and she keeps her fans and followers very entertained on her Instagram.

She was also recently in the news because of a fake news of her death going around, the actress had to come out and rubish the rumours with a hilarious take. 

But sad times are upon the actress’s family, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a heartbreaking post about her garndparent passing away. And while she did not say anything, a picture in this case is worth a thousand words. 

She put a photo of her holding hands with her garndparent and put a heartbreak emoji over it.

Take a look:

While there has been no official statement from Jigyasa at this point. Our hearts go to the actress and her family in this tough time. 

TellyChakkar gives its heartfelt condolence to the family.

There were reports that the actress had been approached for Bigg Boss 17, but there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 15:55

