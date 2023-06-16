Sad! The Kapil Sharma Show famed Tirthanand Rao breaks silence on his suicide attempt, says “I had no option left”

MUMBAI: Actor Tirthanand Rao who has been a part of Comedy Ke Ajoobe and The Kapil Sharma Show attempted suicide during a live social media session. In the video he spoke about how he has a debt of 3-4 lakhs and a woman has been harassing and blackmailing him.

Rao added that he was earlier in a live-in relationship with the woman who has now turned against him and is trying to extort money from him and is mentally torturing him.

Rao is now back home and recuperating. Breaking his silence on the harrowing ordeal he faced of attempting suicide, Tirthanand said, “When the cops called her, she just said ‘Let him die, I was anyways leaving him’ and hung up the phone. She has filed several false cases against me and demands money and valuable things in return when I ask her to withdraw the fake cases.”

He further said, “The poison spread all across the body, but it was thankfully treated in time. I am ashamed of my actions, but I had no option left. I just want that woman to withdraw her fake cases and set me free from all this. I have spent all my money, and I cannot even concentrate on my work.”

Rao also said that the woman wants a portion of his house and recently he gifted her a phone worth Rs 2 Lakhs.

This is not the first time the comedian has attempted suicide. In December 2022, Rao, who was fed up with the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty, drank a bottle of poison to end his life and was rushed to the hospital.

Tirthanand Rao has also featured in a few episodes on Wagle Ki Duniya and is popular for mimicking actor Nana Patekar.

