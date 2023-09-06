The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.
The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. 

This will be the second time that the actors will be gracing the show together and interacting with the host and the rest of the cast and crew.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 18:12

