Sad! Umar Riaz spills beans on what actually went wrong between Tejasswi Prakash and him; mentions that his dream came crashing down when he was evicted from Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was evicted from the Bigg Bos 15 house soon after his fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

(Also Read: Controversy! Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Umar Riaz clears the air about his rumoured girlfriend Manpreet Kaur)

Talking to a media portal, Umar said that Tejasswi's opinions about him don't matter to him and she will never matter to him in his life also. He further added that he always supported Tejasswi in the beginning and had no problems with her but he had issues when there was a sudden change in her behaviour.

He said, “I never had any personal problems with Tejasswi and in fact we bonded quite well initially. I supported her and took her to the VIP room and that time she was not even my friend, I did it because she was Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend. For me a friend's friend is my friend. But when her behaviour started changing I had problems with her. When she got a few powers her attitude changed. I was very humble and down to earth but she changed drastically and talked to others with authority and I did not appreciate this. I felt everyone was equal in the show and just because I have a VIP tag it doesn’t mean I need to get rude with people."

Umar shared that he always visualised standing on the stage with Salman Khan on the finale night and holding his hand, but his dream came crashing down when he was evicted.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: FANS VERDICT! Viewers call Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai the real-life Ronakshi from Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum)

CREDIT: TOI