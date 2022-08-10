Sad! “Will miss you Dr. Satya,” - Harshad Arora shares a farewell post; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans not ready to let go

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns.

The current track of the story shows that as Sai and Satya were about to go for their honeymoon, Sai is hesitant and tries to calm down a furious Virat. Virat, Sai and Satya get honoured and Vinu and Savi both congratulate Satya as well, much to Virat’s chagrin.

At the same function, as Amba was invited to perform, due to some hindrance the entire performance could have been cancelled if it wasn’t for Sai. She makes the family proud with her performance along with Satya’s family.

We are well aware that the news around the show going for a big leap is making rounds and Ayesha Singh has confirmed that she is in fact leaving.

Now, Harshad Arora has in a way confirmed the news as he shares a farewell reel with multiple pictures. His hashtags lay down complete evidence that Satya will be bidding farewell. The ‘HOW’ is still unknown.

However, the fans are not ready to let go of the characters of the show and Satya, for that matter.

Now, in the upcoming track we will see that Satya and Virat get drunk and speak their hearts to each other. We see that Sai reportedly overhears their drunken confessions.

Who will Sai choose?

Will Sai fall in love with Satya?

What happens now?

