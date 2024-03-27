Sai, Banni to Akshara; TV characters which gave us career inspirtation

The times are changing, even though there is still a lack of actual working women being shown. Today we look at some popular TV characters which give us major career inspiration!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:36
Banni

MUMBAI: There has always been a difference in how 'real' and'reel' women are portrayed in Indian television. Even while TV soap operas discuss societal themes including crime against women, marriage, divorce, and patriarchy, the presence of working Indian women was always noticeable.

Prior to now, actresses were portrayed as obedient daughter-in-laws, tasked with taking care of the family, cooking, not working outside and making sacrifices whenever necessary. These images of women were utterly unrealistic. 

(Also Read: YEAR ENDER 2022! Check out the TOP 5 supporting characters of Indian television from this year

The times are changing, even though there is still a lack of actual working women being shown.

Today we look at some popular TV characters which give us major career inspiration!

Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum:

In Diya Aur Baati Hum, Deepika Singh portrays Sandhya, a powerful and demanding character. She presents women in an empowering manner. Sandhya, the main character, receives encouragement to follow her aspirations of being an IPS officer

Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Sai was a doctor and did her duties irrespective of the domestic and social challenges she faced from the family.

Banni in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Banni is an independent and brave girl who ran a food delivery service. She was smart and confident of herself who knew her business well.

Madhavi Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Madhavi has pickle and papads business and despite of being a house-maker, she makes sure the orders are delivered in time.

Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara from the third generation, played by Pranali Rathod was a lawyer by profession and she was diligent and passionate. 

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!
 

Sandhya Diya Aur Baati Hum Deepika Singh Sai Joshi Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Banni Chow Home Delivery Banni Madhavi Bhide Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Akshara Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Pranali Rathod
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:36

