Saina Nehwal tries ‘it’ again and Rohit Roy says ‘super’

MUMBAI: As film buffs eagerly wait for Saina Nehwal’s biopic, the ace shuttler has been treating her fans to delightful videos of herself.

Yesterday, the ace shuttler, who inspires millions of dreamers, had shared a post, wittily narrating how after several failed attempts, she tried her hand at TikTok again and how it was a failure yet again.

And now, the pretty lady has tried her hand at it yet again and she nailed it. This time, she was accompanied by none other than her hubby and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap.

Sharing the video, Saina wrote on her Instagram handle, “Together now #tiktokmadness with @parupallikashyap.”

This move of the duo won the heart of film and television actor Rohit Roy.

The actor, who has acted in TV shows like Swabhimaan Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, commented, “Super.”

Take a look below:

Coming back to Saina Nehwal’s biopic, the film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will star Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal's coach, and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal's father.