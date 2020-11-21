Salman Khan tells Abhinav Shukla that he is making Rubina Dilaik look weak

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar is here and Salman Khan is all set to address the contestants yet again for all the things they did throughout the week.

In tonight's episode, the viewers will see how Salman will yet again question Abhinav Shukla. We all know that Rahul Vaidya chose Kavita Kaushik as the new captain of the house.

However, before the next captain was announced, the contestants were busy planning to gain the captaincy in order to take the control of the house.

Also, a lot of discussions were going on between the contestants as they were planning amongst each other as to whom to make the captain.

Abhinav was heard saying to others that the contestants should make him the captain so that he can save his wife Rubina Dilaik.

The actor agreed to this but Salman pointed out Abhinav's smart move and said that he will be saved and Rubina will catch attention in everyone's eyes for all the wrong reasons.

Salman told Abhinav that he is being quite subtle but that is affecting his wife.

On being asked Rubina about it, she said that he always lands in a dilemma and doesn't know what to do at times as Abhinav is her husband.

Looks like Salman is set to grill many contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

