Samar aka Paras Kalnawat turns SINGER on the sets of Star Plus’ Anupamaa

The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa getting to know about the deadly disease that she is suffering from. She is mighty upset as her family hid the big news from her.

In the upcoming track, Anupamaa will try to fix Nandani and Samar’s alliance. She will convince Vanraj to give his nod for their relationship and for Anu’s happiness, Vanraj will do the same. And soon, the family will celebrate Saman and Nandani’s roka ceremony.

While the cast is currently shooting for the first ritual of Nandani-Samar’s wedding, they indulge in their cute banters and fun moments.

In a video recorded by Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama, actor Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar in the show is seen trying his hand on singing as he tries to sing a melodious song. In the video, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj can be spotted listening closely to Paras’s singing calibre as he (Sudhanshu) is himself a singer.

Well, we must say, Samar should continue to make a mark in dancing and leave alone the field of singing for good.

