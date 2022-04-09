Sandeep Sharma uses his 'Swaran Ghar' dialogues in real life too

MUMBAI: Actor Sandeep Sharma, who is seen playing the role of Nakul in 'Swaran Ghar', says that he loves his character in the show and he enjoys playing it on screen.

"Nakul is my favourite character in 'Swaran Ghar', I just love being him on screen. His shades, moods, and characteristics are just amazing. There is so much to do and explore as an actor here. I feel connected with Nakul, many times while acting, I realised that I have used many of his dialogues in real life too," he adds.

The content of 'Swaran Ghar' is different, says Sandeep: "It's fresh and relatable. This show throws light on the perceptions of both parents and kids, explores different layers of their beautiful relationship along with all ups and downs."

"Relationships between children and their parents are always precious but complex as well. The generation gap brings so much confusion and differences," he says.

He further shares that with the changing values in the society, a lot has changed in terms of relationship between parents and their children.

"That is because lifestyle and living ideologies, choices, expectations and priorities of both generations have changed a lot. Probably the reason why stories on parent-child relationships are evergreen and so much can be explored around it," he wraps up.

