Sandeep Sharma uses his 'Swaran Ghar' dialogues in real life too

Actor Sandeep Sharma, who is seen playing the role of Nakul in 'Swaran Ghar', says that he loves his character in the show and he enjoys playing it on screen.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 14:15
Sandeep Sharma uses his 'Swaran Ghar' dialogues in real life too

MUMBAI: Actor Sandeep Sharma, who is seen playing the role of Nakul in 'Swaran Ghar', says that he loves his character in the show and he enjoys playing it on screen.

"Nakul is my favourite character in 'Swaran Ghar', I just love being him on screen. His shades, moods, and characteristics are just amazing. There is so much to do and explore as an actor here. I feel connected with Nakul, many times while acting, I realised that I have used many of his dialogues in real life too," he adds.

The content of 'Swaran Ghar' is different, says Sandeep: "It's fresh and relatable. This show throws light on the perceptions of both parents and kids, explores different layers of their beautiful relationship along with all ups and downs."

"Relationships between children and their parents are always precious but complex as well. The generation gap brings so much confusion and differences," he says.

He further shares that with the changing values in the society, a lot has changed in terms of relationship between parents and their children.

"That is because lifestyle and living ideologies, choices, expectations and priorities of both generations have changed a lot. Probably the reason why stories on parent-child relationships are evergreen and so much can be explored around it," he wraps up.

SOURCE: IANS

Sandeep Sharma Nakul swaran ghar lifestyle ideologies Choices expectations TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 14:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Scholarship named after SRK for Indian women researchers brought back
MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his philanthropic work, is back with his scholarship, which is to be...
Shefali Shah: Wanted to be part of stories that are global in nature
MUMBAI: Actress Shefali Shah, who plays the headstrong police officer DCP Vartika Singh in 'Delhi Crime', is over-the-...
'Maharani' allowed Sohum Shah to live his childhood dream
MUMBAI: Actor Sohum Shah, who has been getting a lot of positive response for his work as Bheema Bharti in the recently...
Arjun Rampal to do a cameo in debut film of Sonakshi's brother Kush
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who was last seen as the antagonist in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad', will...
Arun Vijay-starrer 'Yaanai' garners 100 mn streaming minutes on OTT
MUMBAI: Director Hari's out-and-out entertainer 'Yaanai', featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead,...
Sushmita Sen roped in for an 'intense, power-packed' biopic
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has been roped in as the lead for this intense and power...
Recent Stories
Scholarship named after SRK for Indian women researchers brought back
Scholarship named after SRK for Indian women researchers brought back
Latest Video