Sandiip Sikcand to bring a new show on Star Plus?

MUMBAI : Post the lockdown, the GECs are making sure to keep the viewers glued to the TV screens by making their on-going shows all the more interesting and also by getting a new set of shows.

TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront reporting exclusive updates from the world of television.

We already reported about Shashi Sumeet’s new show starring Manav Gohil and Rajshri Thakur is expected to launch on Star Plus. On the non-fiction front, kids based singing reality show Taare Zameen Par is also lined-up to launch in coming months.

(Read here : Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar and Jonita Gandhi turn MENTORS for Star Plus’ Taare Zameen Par )

Now, the latest we hear is that renowned producer Sandiip Sikcand who recently produced hit show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on Star Plus, is apparently planning to bring a new show on Star Plus.

According to our sources, Sandiip will most likely produce a show along with Manor Rama Pictures who recently bankrolled Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai on Zee TV.

We could not dig out more information about the show.

We will soon update our readers with further developments till then stay tuned!

(Read here : Sandiip Sikcand hospitalized; undergoes surgery)