Sanjeeda Shaikh posts an adorable photo of daughter Ayra reading her books; check out

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh has been wooing the audience with her acting chops and good looks. The actress often shares posts on social media to treat her fans. She has now shared an adorable picture of daughter Ayra doing some reading and cannot stop adoring her.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of her little princess. As she went in complete awe of her, Sanjeeda wrote, “MASHALLAH”. Moreover, Sanjeeda dropped a hearty eye emoji too in the comments. Soon, all her friends from the television industry and fans dropped their praiseworthy comments for Ayra. While Mahhi Vij shared heart emojis showering Ayra with love, actress Poonam Preet Bhatia said, “Areee areeee ayruuuu my jaan (with heart and kiss emojis).” Further, Vatsal Seth, Nivedita Basu, Kanchi Kaul and others also went in awe of Ayra’s charming picture.

ALSO READ: Sanjeeda Shaikh's ex-husband Amir Ali reveals daughter Ayra's face for the first time; calls her 'My Eternal Valentine'

Recently, another video of Ayra taking a horse ride at the beach also garnered celebrities’ attention and love. Sanjeeda shared the video on her social media handle and expressed her heartfelt feelings for her. Alongside the video she wrote, “My precious”. Moreover, Sanjeeda once also shared a lovely video of Ayra, wherein her love for animals was visible. The video showed Ayra feeding a cow. Sanjeeda captioned that video as “MINE ️ #loveanimals”

Take a look:

Earlier, talking about her bonding with her one-and-a-half year old daughter Ayra, she told a portal, "Life is better. I would just want to keep it simple. I have a buddy in my life. The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now. And I think it was my most amazing call of surrogating a baby girl and I am a mother for the first time in life and it is an experience for me too."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sanjeeda Shaikh pens sweet birthday wish for estranged husband Aamir Ali with an adorable picture



CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA