‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3 on the cards’ says JD Majethia

MUMBAI :Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is one of the most loved comedy Television shows. From Maya to Monisha, the characters have been etched in our memories. The amazing comic timings of every character has been a hit with the viewers. While fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season of the show, producer JD Majethia has some interesting developments in this regard and fans must sit up and read on.

In a conversation with a news portal, Jamnadas aka JD Majethia said, “It is very much in mind, but for it to be on paper, there needs to be some wow factor. So if you all pray, something should come up, but Sarabhai 3 is very much on the cards.”

Speaking of his film Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan not living up to fans’ expectations and flopping, Majethia said, “We released it on a weekend when the World Cup final was airing. For any small-budget film, Sunday business is very important, but for us, it was a complete washout. Secondly, our film fell prey to piracy. Many of my relatives called me and said they had seen the film at home. My office peon informed me that he saw the video a week before it was released. Piracy killed Khichdi. Animal released two weeks after Khichdi, so we had no screens.”

