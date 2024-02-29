‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3 on the cards’ says JD Majethia

While fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season of the show, producer JD Majethia has some interesting developments in this regard and fans must sit up and read on.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 16:39
Sarabhai

MUMBAI :Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is one of the most loved comedy Television shows. From Maya to Monisha, the characters have been etched in our memories. The amazing comic timings of every character has been a hit with the viewers. While fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season of the show, producer JD Majethia has some interesting developments in this regard and fans must sit up and read on.

Also Read-What! When Rajesh Kumar spoke about his 8 hour audition for Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: “I found Rosesh’s voice in the bathroom”

In a conversation with a news portal, Jamnadas aka JD Majethia said, “It is very much in mind, but for it to be on paper, there needs to be some wow factor. So if you all pray, something should come up, but Sarabhai 3 is very much on the cards.”

Speaking of his film Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan not living up to fans’ expectations and flopping, Majethia said, “We released it on a weekend when the World Cup final was airing. For any small-budget film, Sunday business is very important, but for us, it was a complete washout. Secondly, our film fell prey to piracy. Many of my relatives called me and said they had seen the film at home. My office peon informed me that he saw the video a week before it was released. Piracy killed Khichdi. Animal released two weeks after Khichdi, so we had no screens.”

Also Read-Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh opens up about the importance of the immune system in current times

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Sarabhai vs Sarabhia JD Majethia Monisha Rupali Ganguli Sumeet Ranganathan Satish Shah Ratna Pathak Shah Indravadhan Maya TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 16:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's mysterious disappearance
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla talk about their bond with Anita Raaj
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show stars Shehzada Dhami and...
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma's Netflix debut takes off on THIS DATE
MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma, along with his comedic ensemble including Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: What! Kaveri confronts Charu, vows to change her destiny
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Netflix 2024 slate: Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen Season 2 is here, and it darker and deeper this time
MUMBAI : Series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein is indeed one of the most loved series of all time, the show that has Tahir...
Shark Tank India 3: Beauty founder Vibhuti Arora has a question for Namita Thapar after the latter rejects her pitch
MUMBAI :Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality...
Recent Stories
7 heist
The Crew: From Dhoom 2 to Special 26; 10 Hindi heist movies you can't miss before the Tabu-Kareena-Kriti starrer
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shehzada
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla talk about their bond with Anita Raaj
Vibhuti Arora
Shark Tank India 3: Beauty founder Vibhuti Arora has a question for Namita Thapar after the latter rejects her pitch
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami shares a glimpse of his spectacular transformation into a traditional puppet
Sunny Leone
Love Is In The Air! Sunny Leone shares latest promo of Splitsvilla X5
Shiv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Shocking! Shiv Thakare to not be part of the finale of the show
Ankita
Bigg Boss 17’s Vicky Jain to be part of Shark Tank India; here is what Ankita Lokhande’s husband said