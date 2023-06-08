What! When Rajesh Kumar spoke about his 8 hour audition for Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: “I found Rosesh’s voice in the bathroom”

Rajesh Kumar is still remembered for his role as the funny and cute Momma’s boy Rosesh.
MUMBAI: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is one of the most loved comedy Television shows. From Maya to Monisha, the characters have been etched in our memories. The amazing comic timings of every character has been a hit with the viewers. While fans have been eagerly awaiting the next season of the show, Rajesh Kumar who essayed the role of Rosesh in the show, has shared an interesting anecdote about his audition for the role. 

Opening up about his character to a news portal, Rajesh said, “When Atish enacted the scene in front of me, everything just bounced over me. I asked him for 15 days to prepare for the role. For 15 days, I went out to find Rosesh. I didn’t understand what happened in those 15 days as I couldn’t find anyone. When I went for the audition, I started it at two in the afternoon and it went on till 10 at night. My audition went on for eight hours.”

Rajesh aka Rosesh said, “I found Rosesh’s voice in the bathroom of my home. It was a very small bathroom so the voice would echo in there. In the echo, I found the voice of Rosesh. Finally, I got that treble and I would talk to everybody in that voice because I didn’t want to lose it.”

