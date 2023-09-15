Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! Sooraj Barjatya, Rajveer Deol, Paloma and Avnish S Barjatya to grace the upcoming episode to promote their movie Dono

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The audience are loving the new season and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Sooraj Barjatya, Rajveer Deol, Paloma and Avnish S Barjatya are to grace the upcoming episode.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 19:08
Sooraj

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

One again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time. 

ALSO READ : Madhuri Dixit cooks Ukadiche Modak on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has began and the fans gave it a thumbs up and are loving the contestants on the show.

As per sources, Sooraj Barjatya, Rajveer Deol, Paloma and Avnish S Barjatya are to grace the upcoming episode to promote their movie Dono.

They would interacting with the host, contestants and judges and would be having fun segments.

This year, the talent on the show is commendable and its becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

 

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Zee TV Zee 5 Aditya Narayan Sooraj Barjatya Rajveer Deol Paloma Avnish S Barjatya Dono Neeti Mohan Anu Malik Himesh Reshammiya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 19:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Here's when Colors' new show Chand Jalne Laga is going to air
MUMBAI: Once in a while, right in the middle of ordinary life, love gave them a fairytale. However, what if...
What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, producer Hombale Films have locked a Christmas release for their action packed...
Wow! Here are couples who got married in Udaipur, take a look
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to get married this weekend at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Their...
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Dhruv's unexpected comeback, does the unthinkable
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Understanding! Rajesh feels the burden, Vandana ready to help
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Interesting! Nimrit invites Rohan home, Veer anxious
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Chand
Exclusive! Here's when Colors' new show Chand Jalne Laga is going to air
Fahmaan
OH NO! Fahmaan Khan finally bids adieu to his character Ravi Randhawa as he shoots for finale episode of Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani
Elvish
OMG! Elvish Yadav's picture with his rumoured ex - girlfriend Prakruti and her mom goes viral
Madhuri
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit Nene to reprise her position as the judge of the show?
Sandeep
Sandeep Anand Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja for the Resounding Success of "May I Come in Madam?" New Episodes
Shivangi
Poll: Who makes a better on-screen pair with Shivangi Joshi – Mohsin Khan or Kushal Tandon?