Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii: My character Rimjhim will make your funnybones tickle, says Vivek Joshi

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television recently launched its sitcom that encourages family viewing. Produced by Vipul Shah of Optimystix Entertainment, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii brings forth the Awasthi household with Sargam as the bahu, and her unique sasuraal where she is the only woman among men.

With an entertaining story, the show features Anjali Tatrari as Sargam and Kunal Saluja as Aparshakti Awasthi in the lead roles. Joining them are the super talented bunch of actors; Darshan Jariwala, Rajendra Chawla, Sanat Vyas, Jaineeraj Rajpurohit, Vibhu Bholwani, Vaibhav Mangle, Akash Makhija and Ajinkya Mishra and Vivek Joshi.

Set up in the backdrop of Ghaziabad, Sargam Ki Sadhesaati revolves around Sargam’s life in her unique sasuraal where she is the only woman among “Sadhesaat” men. Every man in the house is idiosyncratic in his own way and is good at transforming even the mundane family-routine into hilarious situations.

Tellychakkar recently got into a candid conversation with Vivek Joshi who is essaying the character of Rimjhim on the show:

Vivek revealed about his character, ''I play the role of Rimjhim whose father calls her the only abled son out of his 7 sons. Rimjhim is always interested to peak her nose into all the matters of the house. She always likes to extract 'mirch-masala' out of every situation. Playing her is lots of fun and I am getting to explore a lot as an actor through Rimjhim.''

He further adds, '' I have done several Bollywood films with Madhur Bhandarkar and other filmmakers, its a long-awaited comeback to television and I am enjoying this new phase of life. I love to make people laugh through my acting and I feel comedy is the most difficult part of my craft.''

Vivek signs off, ''My chemistry with the entire cast and crew of Sargam Ki Sade Saathi is overwhelming, I get along with Anjali Tatrari the most and in fact, our gelling in the show is a typical sister-sister thing. I am sure people will love Rimjhim's character as she will make them laugh out loud. ''

Well, the show is already gaining a lot of positive feedback for its 'hatke' storyline and it will be interesting to see what the upcoming story upholds.

