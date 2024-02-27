Sargun Mehta reacts on Isha Malviya's statement of Udaariyaan's cast being jealous of her

Sargun Mehta is one of the ace producers of television and recently, in a recent interview, the actress reacted on Isha Malviya's statement about the cast of Udaariyaan being jealous of her.
SARGUN MEHTA

MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a decade.

She debuted in the show 12/24 Karol Bagh which was a huge success and was part of many television shows.

The actress then ventured into Punjabi movies where she won many awards for her acting skills and two filmfare awards as well and she is known as a superstar in that particular industry.

But today, she is known as an ace producer in the television industry.

She has produced shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt and Dalchini.

During her recent interview, Sargun spoke about Isha Malviya's comments about the Udaariyaan's cast being jealous of her.

To which Sargun said "They are literally kids. She might say something good or bad. I didn't feel bad about it. She is a very nice girl and really worked hard on the show. One person doesn't make a show. It's not only my hard work or the channels hard work. It's everyone's hard work, with which the show was made". 

Well, there is no doubt that Isha is a good actor and she was loved in Udaariyaan. Fans do miss watching her on screen.

In recent times, she made headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 where her game was liked by one and all.

Sargun Mehtha Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 12/24 Karol Bagh Udaariyan swaran ghar Junooniyat
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 22:06

