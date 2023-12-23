What! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's buddy worries about her health; Her fans shower all their love

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, a finalist on Bigg Boss 16, has been mostly unseen for a while. There are rumors that the actress and Tushar Kapoor are starring in a film together. Priyanka's Udaariyaan co-star has since shared a photo with her, wishing her well.

Recently, Priyanka has not been feeling well. She just let her fans know that she's doing well on social media. Lately, Udaariyan actor Kamal Dadialla, who portrayed Tejo's (Priyanka Chahr Choudhary) mother Sati, posted a photo of Priyanka's hand with a cannula on Instagram. Also visible is the drip pipe. Kamal wrote, “Get well soon, be our happy bubly gurllll again @priyankachaharchoudhary”

Fans began wishing for Priyanka and expressing concern as soon as they learned about her health update. One user wrote, "She will be well very soon inshaallah". A second fan written, "God bless you, my love, Get well soon pari. evil eyes off pri" "Wishing for your speedy recovery..Get well soon pari", one of the fan wrote. "She is a strong girl jldi thik ho jya gi meri pari," another person written.

On December 11, 2023, Priyanka made an appearance at the wedding celebration of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. She looked amazing on the red carpet in a pastel purple Indo-Western dress. Modeling was the beginning of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's career. Little parts in Yeh Hai Chahatein and Gathbandahan were her first TV appearances. With her time in Udaariyaan as Tejo Singh Virk, the actress gained notoriety. Ankit Gupta's portrayal of Fateh and her had a great chemistry.

The talented actress won Bigg Boss 16 as well. Her demeanor was well-liked. In the last show, host Salman Khan even gave her a lot of praise and complimented her enthusiasm as a sportsman spirit.

Credits –Pinkvilla