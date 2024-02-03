Sargun Mehta talks about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in the regional film industry

MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a decade.

She debuted in the show 12/24 Karol Bagh which was a huge success and was part of many television shows.

The actress then ventured into Punjabi movies where she won many awards for her acting skills and two filmfare awards as well.

But today, she is known as an ace producer in the television industry.

She has produced shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt and Dalchini.

In a recent interview she was asked about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in regional fim industry where the actress said "She has a lot of potential to make it big and she had done her debut movie with me and that only she knew what she wanted to achieve and she used to tell me this will happen that will happen. Shehnaaz had informed me that she is doing Bigg Boss and I did tell her that she is fit to do the show and she would go a long way"

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz has come this far because of her hard work and dedication and he very well knew what she wanted to achieve in her life.

She was last seen in the movie Thank You for Coming and the fans are waiting for her next release.

The one thing common between Sargun and Shehnaaz is that both started from scratch and with a lot of hard work has made it this big in the industry.

