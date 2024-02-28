Sargun Metha reveals how she began to write her first show ‘Udaariyan’ as a producer

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a decade.

She debuted in the show 12/24 Karol Bagh which was a huge success and was part of many television shows.

The actress then ventured into Punjabi movies where she won many awards for her acting skills and two filmfare awards as well.

But today, she is known as an ace producer in the television industry.

She has produced shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt and Dalchini.

In a recent interview she revealed how she began to write for Udaariyaan and how from a regional channel it was aired on a national channel.

The actress said "One day suddenly I got a call that they are starting a new channel in Punjab and they wanted me to do a show, so I thought if the call came I should start writing something, then I began to write and Udaariyan happened. As I finished I thought that the story was really good and it should air on a national channel rather than regional. I also made some people hear the story and they told me it's really good and then I asked a few people how to pitch a story. That's when I approached COLORS and they loved it and that's how it got aired"

Well, there is no doubt that Uddariyan is a very successful serial and until now it's been running and actors like Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became household names through this one serial.

