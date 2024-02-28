Sargun Metha reveals how she began to write her first show ‘Udaariyan’ as a producer

Sargun Mehta is one of the ace producers of television and recently, in an interview, she revealed how she wrote her first show "Udaariyan" and how from being aired on a regional channel it was aired on a national one"
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 05:00
Sargun

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a decade.

She debuted in the show 12/24 Karol Bagh which was a huge success and was part of many television shows.

The actress then ventured into Punjabi movies where she won many awards for her acting skills and two filmfare awards as well.

But today, she is known as an ace producer in the television industry.

She has produced shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt and Dalchini.

In a recent interview she revealed how she began to write for Udaariyaan and how from a regional channel it was aired on a national channel.

ALSO READ - What! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's buddy worries about her health; Her fans shower all their love

The actress said "One day suddenly I got a call that they are starting a new channel in Punjab and they wanted me to do a show, so I thought if the call came I should start writing something, then I began to write and Udaariyan happened. As I finished I thought that the story was really good and it should air on a national channel rather than regional. I also made some people hear the story and they told me it's really good and then I asked a few people how to pitch a story. That's when I approached COLORS and they loved it and that's how it got aired"

Well, there is no doubt that Uddariyan is a very successful serial and until now it's been running and actors like Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became household names through this one serial.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's buddy worries about her health; Her fans shower all their love

Sargun Mehtha Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 12/24 Karol Bagh Udaariyan swaran ghar Junooniyat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sargun Metha reveals how she began to write her first show ‘Udaariyan’ as a producer
MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a...
Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?
MUMBAI: After superstar Shah Rukh Khan noticed wrestler-turned-actor John Cena singing the song 'Bholi Si Surat' from...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Yashwant Rao fakes tears, Ishaan takes him seriously
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb falls down while raising hands on Savi, Ishaan furious
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Trending News Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opening up about handling trolls, here's all you need to know about the trending news today
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from the world of...
The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's hard-hitting performance as a journalist
MUMBAI: Following his success in "12th Fail," Vikrant Massey continues to captivate audiences with his compelling...
Recent Stories
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Dharmesh
Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Dharmesh gives Remo D'Souza's MJ Band to this contestant; says "It's bigger than the trophy"
Manisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Wow! Check out the hard work done by Manisha Rani during one of her toughest performances on the show
Siddarth
Siddarth Shukla, Abhishek Kumar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are the few television actors who rejuvenated their careers with reality shows
Salman Khan
Salman Khan: The most loved host who always brings rock-solid TRPs to the show Bigg Boss
Ram
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar, Dilip Joshi-Disha Vakani are few of the Television celebrities who appeared on the show
Geeta
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! After Geeta Phogat, sister Sangeeta Phogat to participate in the show?