Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Karan Sharma and Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Pooja Singh to tie the knot on this date

MUMBAI: Karan Sharma, who acted in Sasural Simar Ka 2, is getting ready to marry Pooja Singh, known for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. They've only known each other for three months but have decided to tie the knot.

Also read - Exclusive! Udariyaann is a lucky show, it has given a career boost to many actors: Karan Sharma

Their wedding, happening on March 30th, will be done in the traditional North Indian style. Festivities will kick off on March 29th with haldi and mehndi ceremonies, which will be more private. Explaining, she said, "The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame said, "So, it is going to happen on the 30th of March. It will be a north-Indian style wedding which will start in the evening, followed by dance, music and celebration. We will have our haldi and mehndi rituals on the 29th of March which will be a close-knit affair. On the wedding day, there will be many friends from the industry attending the function. Initially, we planned on having an intimate wedding, but when you live in Mumbai, you can't possibly plan a small function. Our guest list is increasing day by day (chukkles)."

Gushing about their relationship and how they met, Pooja stated, "I remember meeting him towards the end of December last week. I was waiting for him when he came there with his sister and we chatted and our vibes just clicked. Soon after, he had to fly to Chandigarh for Udaariyaan and our parents met. After he returned, he was like 'Let's get married.' And from that day, the planning started and it is still happening. After how things happened with Karan, I realized that sometimes you don't need a very long time with someone to know them or fall for them. At times, even in a few meetings, you can decide the fate of the relationship. We both have our pasts and this is a second marriage for both of us. We have a lot of unsaid understanding and that's what I love about us."

This will be Karan's second marriage. His first marriage was to singer Tia Kar, which lasted from 2016 to 2019.

Also read - Exclusive! Udariyaann is a lucky show, it has given a career boost to many actors: Karan Sharma

Karan Sharma is well-known for his performances in several television series like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Udaariyaan, Mohi, Kala Teeka, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, and Pavitra Rishta. On the other hand, Pooja Singh has made her mark in projects such as Banni Chow Home Delivery, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Aye Mere Humsafar, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday





