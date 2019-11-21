Satyajeet Sharma and Vijay Kashyap join Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Chahatein.



The makers at Balaji Telefilms have roped in veteran actors Satyajeet Sharma and Vijay Kashyap for the show.



Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein will feature Gadhbandhan fame Abrar Qazi and Tantra actress Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles.



Our sources inform us that Satyajeet will play Abrar’s father, while Vijay will be seen as female protagonist Sargun’s father in the show.



Satyajeet Sharma is still recalled for his role in Balika Vadhu, while Vijay Kashyap, who has been a part of the industry for many years now, has been seen in Ekta Kapoor’s previous shows Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki, Kundali Bhagya, and Kumkum Bhagya, among others.



We could not get through to the actors for their comment.



As mentioned by us, Yeh Hai Chahatein will also star Aishwarya Sakhuja and Zebby Singh in negative roles

