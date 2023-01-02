Saumya Saraswat finally Exacts Revenge on Imlie co-star Chaitrali Gupte, find out what happened?

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 19:58
Saumya Saraswat finally Exacts Revenge on Imlie co-star Chaitrali Gupte, find out what happened?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Also read: Did Hetal Yadav just hint at an upcoming Twist in Imlie?

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that Saumya Saraswat got the chance of exacting revenge on Chaitrali Gupte.

She captured the actress sleeping on the sets of the show and we just couldn’t stop laughing!

Check out!

 

allowfullscreen>allowfullscreen>allowfullscreen>allowfullscreen>allowfullscreen>

 

Looks like Chaitrali tried to squeeze in some nap-time between shots and Saumya couldn’t let go of this opportunity.

Our guesses on the revenge are that previously, a while back, Chaitrali had captured Saumya in a similar situation and Saumya now returned the favour!

Isn’t that adorable guys?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans as she herself went for the movie with Atharva and spent a lot of time with him after the movie, despite Chini’s efforts of ruining it.

Imlie knows that Chini is fooling them all and has also trapped Abhishek and wants to reveal the truth to him too. Rudra and Devika are very happy that Atharva and Imlie spending time with each other.

Also read: Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor thinks all TV stars are VAMPIRES; here’s why

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

 

 

 

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 19:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan stars as the title character in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone as...
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences. The show stars Disha...
Hina Khan looks absolutely Stunning in This Traditional attire, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its viewers and this time, we have our eyes set on some of Hina...
Chakda 'Xpress, Sam Bahadur, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and more; biopics to look forward to
MUMBAI:  Last year, we saw biopics like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, Shabaash Mithu, and others. Now...
Recent Stories
Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out
The 3 generations of Birla Ladies from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exude sheer Happiness in This Still; Hera Mishra shares a Glim
The 3 generations of Birla Ladies from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exude sheer Happiness in This Still; Hera Mishra shares a Glimpse
Exclusive! Advait and Nehmat’s upcoming romantic sequence ahead in Colors TV’s Udaariyaan
Exclusive! Advait and Nehmat’s upcoming romantic sequence ahead in Colors TV’s Udaariyaan
Maddam Sir’s Karishma or Yukti Kapoor showers all her Attention on This Little Munchkin on the sets, check out
Maddam Sir’s Karishma or Yukti Kapoor showers all her Attention on This Little Munchkin on the sets, check out
Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal celebrates her Birthday with This Bunch of Special People, check out
Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal celebrates her Birthday with This Bunch of Special People, check out
Dharampatni fans go into a frenzy on Twitter, as episodes finally focus on Ravi and Pratiksha, aka Raviksha Check out the reacti
Dharampatni fans go into a frenzy on Twitter, as episodes finally focus on Ravi and Pratiksha, aka Raviksha Check out the reactions!