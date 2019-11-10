News

Sayantani Ghosh joins Colors' Naagin 4

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Nov 2019 05:43 PM
MUMBAI: Here's another exclusive news from the desk of TellyChakkar. We broke the news about Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Jasmin Bhasin and Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura have been locked to play the leads along with Nia Sharma in Colors' Naagin 4 (Balaji Telefilms). Now, we hear that another popular TV actress who has joined the cast is the very pretty and talented star Sayantani Ghosh. Sayantani is known for her stint in shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Naamkarann and is currently part of Star Plus' Sanjivani, has been roped to play a pivotal lead role in Naagin 4. We could not get through her for a comment. Intrestingly, Sayantani was part of television's hit show Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa which aired on Zee TV. As mentioned by us, Naagin 4 will also feature actress Aparna Kumar (Read here: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/aparna-kumar-roped-colors-naagin-4-191101%3famp).
Tags > Sayantani Ghosh, Colors, Naagin 4, Sanjivani 2, Dr. Anjali, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aalesha
Aalesha
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda

past seven days