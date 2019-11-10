Sayantani Ghosh joins Colors' Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Here's another exclusive news from the desk of TellyChakkar. We broke the news about Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame Jasmin Bhasin and Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura have been locked to play the leads along with Nia Sharma in Colors' Naagin 4 (Balaji Telefilms). Now, we hear that another popular TV actress who has joined the cast is the very pretty and talented star Sayantani Ghosh. Sayantani is known for her stint in shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Naamkarann and is currently part of Star Plus' Sanjivani, has been roped to play a pivotal lead role in Naagin 4. We could not get through her for a comment. Intrestingly, Sayantani was part of television's hit show Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa which aired on Zee TV. As mentioned by us, Naagin 4 will also feature actress Aparna Kumar (Read here: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/aparna-kumar-roped-colors-naagin-4-191101%3famp).