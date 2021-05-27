SCOOP: Ashi Singh on trolling after stepping into Avneet Kaur’s shoe, she says “ I don’t want to do roles that affect my mental health”

MUMBAI: Jasmin from the show Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, actress Ashi Singh speaks about her acceptance in the fans. She portrayed the role of Jasmin after Avneet Kaur left the show due to personal reasons. She said stepping into someone else’s shoes was a difficult job as she had to go through a lot of trolling due to that.

The actress shares “I won’t say that I would never take up roles like those. But my first choice would be to avoid taking up a role that was played by another actor. I got a lot of hatred from the audience and people judged me too because I stepped in after Avneet moved out. I want to keep myself away from negativity like this,”

She further adds, “It affected my mental health too. I actually believe that as much as our physical health is important our mental health too deserves the same attention. When people hurled negativity at me, I tried to show that I didn’t care but deep down in my heart I know that it affected me. So I just want to live in peace and do good work without getting distracted.”

The actress also says that she had met Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Anushka Sen, she says Avneet is a sweet girl and Jannat and Anushka are good friends of hers (ASHI).

SOURCE – E TIMES

