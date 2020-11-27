SCOOP: Garima Jain SACKED from Ishara TV’s Humkadam for unprofessional behaviour; the actress clarifies

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Recently, we broke the news about Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Gandii Baat fame actress Garima Jain being roped in for Ishara TV’s upcoming show Humkadam produced by Juggernaut Productions. (Read here: Garima Jain to join Gurdeep and Bhumika in Ishara TV’s Humkadam)

Well, now the buzz is that the actress has been replaced from the project.

A reliable source on the request of anonymity said, “Garima started throwing a starry attitude post a few days of shoot. She demanded a solo make-up room and the production house requested for some time for the arrangement to be made but to their surprise, Garima stopped coming to the sets. The team would wait for hours for her response. Calls and messages went unanswered. The makers then decided to approach CINTAA and go legal on the actress, the same was communicated to her. As soon as she thought she would land up in trouble, she mellowed down and said that she would report on the sets. However, by then, the production had already started looking for her replacement and hence she was eased from the show”.

They say, every story has two sides and to know Garima’s side of the story, we contacted her. The actress claimed that it was she who decided to leave the show. She said, “I have given them a letter for replacement that I don’t want to continue with the show. Whatever promised to me was not fulfilled! My peace and health both were compromised. Whenever I join a show, I make sure everything is cleared right from inception, whether it’s on verbal commitment or on papers”.

Well, replacements on a very last moment is not new in the industry. Recently, Anushka Sen was also replaced from Zee TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega on being unprofessional behaviour while the actress claimed to be extremely unwell.

