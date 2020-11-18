Garima Jain to join Gurdeep and Bhumika in Ishara TV’s Humkadam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Actress Garima Jain who's known for her stellar performances in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Mastram and Gandii Baat will soon be seen in an upcoming show.

Garima has bagged Ishara TV’s HUmkadam.

As per sources, Garima’s character in the show will have a comic yet grey shade.

Well, TellyChakkar.com also exclusively reported about Gurdip Punjj, Bhumika Gurung, Lakshya Khurana, Hemaakshi Ujjain, Shantanu Monga, Nasirr Khan and Piyush Sahdev bagging a new show for a brand-new channel.

IN10 media is all set to come up with a brand-new channel named ISHARA. It is the same media group that runs the infotainment channel EPIC TV. The company has revealed a vision of organizing and building itself as a media network. As part of its expansion plans, the company also announced the launch of two new television channels to go on air soon - Gubbare (a channel for kids) and Ishara TV.

