Sehban Azim and Shagun Pandey’s bromance will surely fill your heart with happiness, deets inside

MUMBAI :Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors of television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The actor was also a part of the MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

The Zee TV show, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has been going really well and the audience really loves his chemistry with Ashi Singh. The show is filled with some very interesting twists and turns.

The actor is very active on social media where he posts a lot of behind-the-scenes and also some funny moments that happen in his personal life.

On the other hand, we have Sehban Azim who was last seen in Colors’ show, ‘Spy Bahu’ opposite Sana Sayyad. The audience love it everytime he is in a scene as his performance never fails to hit the right chords, be it emotional, funny or simply heroic.

Sehban Azim has a huge fan base and they are always showering a lot of love on all of his social media posts.

Shagun Pandey and Sehban Azim share a great friendship and the bond goes back to the time when they were co-stars in the Zee TV show, ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’which was a big hit at that time. People are really crazy about the actors including Reem Sameer Shaikh.

This time, Shagun Pandey has posted a story on his Instagram profile where the fans get a treat to see Shagun and Sehban together in the gym, getting all bromantic.

Check out the story below:

On the work front, Shagun Pandey is getting all the praise for his recent performance in the Zee TV show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

Tell us what do you think about this friendship?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.