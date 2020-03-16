SEXY! From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Shraddha Arya-Surbhi Chandna, TV stars who posed cosily in the bathtub; see the photos inside

These actors including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shraddha Arya, Surbhi Chandna, Shiny Doshi, Avneet Kaur, and Ashi Singh have nailed the bathtub poses. Have a look.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 18:31
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the telly town.

Well, here in this article we bring to you a glimpse of the actors who have posed in the bathtub in a flawless way!

These actors including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shraddha Arya, Surbhi Chandna, Shiny Doshi, Avneet Kaur, and Ashi Singh have nailed the bathtub poses. Have a look.

Also read: Wow! Check out super sexy, wet and sensuous PICS of telly hotties posing in a bath-tub

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi and Karan are one of the most loved couples in the telly town. They indeed set a couple of goals for everyone. Recently the duo had posed in a bathtub. Check out the post here!

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya is too fun-loving when it comes to the fun part. She is also seen enjoying her time with one of her friends. Have a look!

Shiny Doshi

Recently, Pandya Stores’ Dhara was on a trip to the Maldives with her hubby Lavesh. Going by her pictures it seems that she had a great time with him. She too posed in a bathtub. Have a look!

Also read: MESMERIZING! Fateh aka Ankit Gupta's LAVISH PENTHOUSE exudes sheer luxurious vibes

Surbhi Chandna

Soon to be seen in Colors’ show Sherdil Shergil as Manmeet Shergil, actress Surbhi Chandna looked too sexy while posing in a bathtub.

Avneet Kaur

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame actress Avneet Kaur too posed in the bathtub in a romantic way. Well, her picture indeed gives a vibe of a perfect honeymoon. Check out here!

Ashi Singh

The Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet actress recently did a photoshoot. Well, indeed she looked ravishing in her red outfit in all the poses, but the most eye-captivating one was when she looked hot in a bathtub. Check out here!

Well, whose way of flaunting themselves in the bathtub you found adorable?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued with us.  

