SEXY! From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Shraddha Arya-Surbhi Chandna, TV stars who posed cosily in the bathtub; see the photos inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the telly town.

Well, here in this article we bring to you a glimpse of the actors who have posed in the bathtub in a flawless way!

These actors including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shraddha Arya, Surbhi Chandna, Shiny Doshi, Avneet Kaur, and Ashi Singh have nailed the bathtub poses. Have a look.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi and Karan are one of the most loved couples in the telly town. They indeed set a couple of goals for everyone. Recently the duo had posed in a bathtub. Check out the post here!

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya is too fun-loving when it comes to the fun part. She is also seen enjoying her time with one of her friends. Have a look!

Shiny Doshi

Recently, Pandya Stores’ Dhara was on a trip to the Maldives with her hubby Lavesh. Going by her pictures it seems that she had a great time with him. She too posed in a bathtub. Have a look!

Surbhi Chandna

Soon to be seen in Colors’ show Sherdil Shergil as Manmeet Shergil, actress Surbhi Chandna looked too sexy while posing in a bathtub.

Avneet Kaur

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame actress Avneet Kaur too posed in the bathtub in a romantic way. Well, her picture indeed gives a vibe of a perfect honeymoon. Check out here!

Ashi Singh

The Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet actress recently did a photoshoot. Well, indeed she looked ravishing in her red outfit in all the poses, but the most eye-captivating one was when she looked hot in a bathtub. Check out here!

