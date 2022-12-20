Shagun Pandey is a surprise package with his latest performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, check out what his fans have to say

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors of television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The actor was also a part of the MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

The Zee TV show, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has been going really well and the audience really love his chemistry with Ashi Singh. The show is filled with some very interesting twists and turns.

The actor is very active on social media where he posts a lot of behind-the-scenes and also some funny moments that happen in his personal life.

This time the actor’s social media profile is filled with praises for his acting.

The latest track of the show has taken a dark turn wherein the actor’s grey side is revealed. The performance he gives is always on-point but this time, the performance came as a surprise for the viewers and they cannot not control their excitement. The viewers have highly praised his acting skills and it has only made the show more interesting for the viewers to watch.

Here, we bring you some posts that were re-shared by the actor on his Instagram profile where the fans have praised him for his performance.

Did you watch the latest episode of the show?

