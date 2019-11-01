Shah Rukh Khan to appear on another late night Hollywood talk show

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who has acted in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, My Name Is Khan and Swades, has a huge fan following. The actor is also called King of romance and Badshah of Bollywood. In addition to his acting chops, the actor is also known for his amazing sense of humour and kind gestures. Latest reports suggest that the actor will appear on another late night Hollywood talk show post the success of David Letterman Show.



According to a report in SpotboyE, there are talks about King Khan being approached for yet another popular talk show in the United States. As per the portal’s sources, "Shah Rukh Khan was flooded with calls and messages as soon as the show went live, from people all over telling him how much they loved the show and to congratulate him for it. About two days later he received a call from the producers of one of the most popular late-night TV shows in Hollywood for an appearance. Nothing can be confirmed yet but let's see what the future hold."