Shaheer Sheikh’s MOST GOOGLED questions – Here’s what Google says about the ‘SRK of Indonesia’

MUMBAI: Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is a well-known figure in the television industry. He has amazed audiences with his performances in series such as Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many others.

The actor has a large fan base on social media, where he regularly shares entertaining posts with his online family. (Also Read: Funny! Shaheer Sheikh recalls 'naughtiest' memories from the diction classes of Mahabharat; Erica Fernandes THIS reply catches attention)

Shaheer Sheikh began his acting career with the television drama Kya Mast Hai Life and later played as Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. In 2013, he had his breakthrough as Arjuna in Mahabharat, for which he gained tremendous acclaim. Shaheer returned to Indian television in 2016 with the critically acclaimed show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and in 2019, he portrayed Abir Rajvansh in the successful show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Mahabharat was one of the most watched mythological programs in 2013 and 2014. Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shafaq Naaz, Saurav Gurjar, Vin Rana, Aham Sharma, Arpit Ranka, and a slew of other celebrities were among the show's standout performers. The crowd admired each actor's representation in this venerable series. Even now, the audience rates the performance highly.

Well, today we take you through the most Googled questions about the actor as he celebrates his birthday today (March 26)!

What did Shaheer Sheikh do before acting?

After completing his L.L.B., he worked for a law firm before pursuing a career as a photographer. He moved on to do modeling. Sheikh made his television debut in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life.’

Why is Shaheer Sheikh famous in Indonesia?

Mahabharat was an enormous critical and financial triumph. It was believed to have had the highest GTVMs of any serial on Indian television. It was especially famous in Indonesia, where Sheikh became known as the 'SRK of the country'.

When did Shaheer Sheikh get married?

After almost two years of courting, Sheikh married Ruchikaa Kapoor in a court wedding on October 19, 2020, followed by celebrations in Jammu and Mumbai..

Where does Shaheer Sheikh live?

Shaheer Sheikh has a luxurious home worth Rs. Six crores in Mumbai

Which is Shaheer Sheikh’s Indonesian film?

Turis Romantis is 2015 Indonesian romantic film having Shaheer Sheikh in lead role.

How did Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor meet?

Shaheer doesn't say much about his personal life, however it was discovered that he met Ruchikaa through a common friend while filming 'Judgemental Hai Kya'. (Also Read: Wonderful! Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, and other Woh Toh Hai Albela cast members come together for a special reunion)

Keep reading this space for more information.