Wonderful! Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, and other Woh Toh Hai Albela cast members come together for a special reunion

Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI : Shortly, Shaheer Sheikh will make his Bollywood debut alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol in the film Do Patti. The actor had just finished filming the identical scene. Sheikh maintains his TV industry friends close even though he is getting ready for his big screen debut. Shaheer recently got back together with the cast of Woh Toh Hai Albela.

Shaheer Sheikh is seen having a great time with the Woh Toh Hai Albela team when they met for a nice get-together in a fun reel posted by Anuj Sachdeva, who had a major part in the video. Actors Anuj Sachdeva, Rachi Sharma, Hiba Nawab, and Kinshuk Vaidya are among those shown in the video.

Shaheer and the others can be seen posing and having a good time together in the funny video. Anuj wrote, "Jab mil baithey kuch albeley!" alongside the video.


 
Three brothers played a key role in Woh Toh Hai Albela. Chiru, the oldest brother, had a romantic relationship with Sayuri, a character portrayed by Hiba Nawab. However following a terrible accident, Sayuri marries Kanha (Shaheer Sheikh), and Chiru passes away. Sayuri's mother opposes Kanha because she believes Sayuri is to blame for Chiru's demise. Over time, the marriage that resulted from the circumstances makes Sayuri and Kanha fall in love, and they eventually come clean about their emotions for one another.

Shaheer Sheikh appeared in a few music videos when Woh Toh Hai Albela's successful run came to an end, and he also won Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. Hiba Nawab got the part in Jhanak, a television show in which she plays the lead role. The primary lead of the program with Krushal Ahuja.

Rachi Sharma portrayed Rashmi on the show, who left because of the character's poor development. Rachi, who starred alongside Abrar Qazi in Woh Toh Hai Albela, was cast in the lead role of Kumkum Bhagya.

Wonderful! Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, and other Woh Toh Hai Albela cast members come together for a special reunion
