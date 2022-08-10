Exclusive! Shaheer Sheikh says THIS role changed his life and him as a human being! Find out what!

Shaheer Sheikh made his acting debut with the television show Kya Mast Hai Life and then appeared as Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal.
Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many more. 

The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family. 

Shaheer Sheikh made his acting debut with the television show Kya Mast Hai Life and then appeared as Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. In 2013, he got his breakthrough with the role of Arjuna in Mahabharat for which, he received widespread acclaim. 

Shaheer made his Indian television comeback in 2016, with the critically acclaimed show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, In 2019, he portrayed Abir Rajvansh in the successful show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Currently seen in the show Woh Toh Hai Albela, Shaheer is one of the most popular actors.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actor to talk about his characters and the bond they make, when asked about the bonds that he has made and which of them have stuck and become family, he revealed, “ This is something that happens in daily soaps, because you can end up working for years together and when I think then Bheem played by Saurabh, Krishna played by another Saurabh, Nakul, Sahdev, Yudishther, from Mahabharat, I get the same brotherly feeling for them. The bond with Supriya Ma and Erica is special because we have worked together for years, so the bond that gets created does not break”.

Talking about his iconic character of Arjun from Mahabharat, and his journey since, “ That character has given me a lot of things, not just as an actor, but as a human being as well, I have learned so much, I think when I started playing that character, I was a different person before and after, there were changes in my personality traits. Every show has taught me something, but the contribution of Mahabharat was very significant, it changed my life quite a bit”.

Shaheer recently won the Best TV Personality of the Year award at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, and fans of the actor flooded Twitter with celebratory messages.

