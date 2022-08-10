What! Shaheer Sheikh joins Anupamaa, read on to know more

The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.
MUMBAI :Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and many more. The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.

On the other hand, Anupamaa is one of the most watched, loved and highest on the BARC ratings for the longest time. Actor Shaheer Sheikh will now be a part of the show! Yes, that’s what you read! However there is a twist to this. He will be only heard and not seen.

We all know that Anuj and Anupama are going through a rough patch in their marriage and fans want to see them unite. Now in the upcoming episodes, the power couple will come face to face and Shaheer Sheikh has narrated a beautiful poem to match the intensity of that meeting.

Check it out here;


What are your thoughts on the above video and Shaheer being a part of Anupamaa?

Tell us in the comments below.
