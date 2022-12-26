Check out the adorable daddy moments of Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI : Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and many more. The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.

Also Read- WOW! Shaheer Sheikh takes a break from Woh To Hai Albelaa; here's what he is doing these days

Shaheer, who is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor has an adorable one year old daughter with her. The talented actor who has won the hearts of his fans with his performance in Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab, has been sharing some heartwarming moments with his daughter Anaya on his social media page. However he makes sure to conceal her face.

Here are some of the best daddy moments of the actor that will prove that he loves spending time with his daughter and is a doting father. Have a look;

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh breaks his silence on what he thinks about Erica Fernandes

Fans love the fact that while Shaheer is a brilliant actor and fans love his performances, he is a super loving dad who enjoys spending quality time with his daughter Anaya too!

What do you think of Shaheer’s cute daddy moments?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar